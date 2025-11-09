DEA seizes 325 pounds of meth in storage unit; suspect in federal custody

Crime And Law

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A 47-year-old Mexican national is in federal custody after agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta Division discovered hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine at a Gwinnett County storage facility.

Investigators say they spotted Marco Cueto-Rosales moving items in plastic tote bins and trash bags at an outdoor storage site in Norcross. A Gwinnett County Police K-9 later detected narcotics inside the unit, prompting agents to move in.

Authorities found nearly 1,500 rectangular packages of meth weighing about 325 pounds hidden inside trash bags and totes.

Cueto-Rosales, who federal officials say is in the U.S. illegally, has been arraigned on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute.

