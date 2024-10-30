Convicted felon arrested after being caught speeding on I-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is facing multiple charges after running from Atlanta police when they caught him speeding.

On Friday, Oct. 18, officers with the APD Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit were conducting speed enforcement on I-20, when they saw a black Honda Civic going over 90 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop on the Civic, but the driver continued to speed away, driving recklessly through traffic without using turn signals.

Due to the speed of the car and the recklessness of the driver, a police helicopter joined the pursuit and helped officers on the ground by keeping track of where the car was going.

The helicopter tracked the car to a Shell gas station at 387 Hill Street SE where the driver stopped.

Officers arrested the man identified as 27-year-old Quentin Jackson at the gas station.

Police found that he illegally had a gun on him.

Jackson was charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.