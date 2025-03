CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted child rapist in Cherokee County is going to prison for a long time.

A 34-year-old has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted on child molestation, rape, and cruelty to children charges in January.

Officials say Alexis Trinidad of Marietta was convicted in January after being accused of raping a 14-year-old at an Acworth home in April 2023.