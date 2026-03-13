Charges dropped against teens in Hall County teacher prank death

HALL COUNTY, GA — Authorities have dropped charges against the teenagers involved in a prank that led to the death of a North Hall High School teacher.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County teacher Jason Hughes was struck and killed by a truck when a group of teens went to his home to roll trees with toilet paper. Authorities say Hughes confronted the group, then tripped and fell and was run over by one of the students in the truck.

District Attorney Lee Darragh called the incident a “tragedy.” However, he said there is no evidence that 18-year-old Jayden Wallace was speeding or driving erratically when he struck Jason Hughes.

Hughes’ family issued a statement this week saying they did not want the teenagers charged.

Earlier this week, the family of Wallace said they felt “deep remorse.”

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $440,000 for Hughes’ family.