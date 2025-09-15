Case against Grady nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient bound for trial

ATLANTA — Grady nurse accused of assaulting elderly patient bound for trial in Fulton County

A Grady Memorial Hospital nurse accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old patient has had his case bound over to Fulton County Superior Court.

Chapple Lee, 55, faces multiple charges including rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, and tampering with evidence.

An Atlanta police detective testified that bodycam video shows the victim, Eva Lay, describing the assault in October 2024 and saying Lee attempted to clean up evidence before leaving her room.

Lay died shortly after the incident. Lee was denied bond last week.

Grady officials said they immediately reported the allegations to law enforcement. The victim’s family sued the hospital.