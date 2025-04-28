Crime And Law

Bystander injured after being caught in the middle of shooting in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — An innocent bystander was injured after an argument escalated into a shooting in northeast Atlanta early on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Parkland Drive around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police initially received a report of a shooting near Lindburgh Drive and Garson Drive.

Atlanta police say the 31-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unclear.

The shooting remains under investigation.

