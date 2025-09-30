Crime And Law

Bond hearing set for man accused of killing a father and daughter in South Fulton

By WSB Radio News Staff
Father, daughter shot and killed during car sale argument Stanley and Heather Neely
By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A man accused of killing a father and daughter during a car sale is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Court documents show Kendrick Faibvre will ask a judge for bond as he faces charges including murder and aggravated assault.

Faibvre was recently arrested in connection to the June 2024 shooting deaths of Stanley and Heather Neely. The two were killed after meeting a potential car buyer at the Freedom Park Apartments in South Fulton.

Family members of the victims say they plan to be in court for Tuesday’s hearing.

