Atlanta Police need public’s help finding suspect wanted in connection to stabbing at gas station

By WSBTV

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man.

It happened Sept. 13 at 5:43 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person stabbed at 464 Windsor St. in southwest Atlanta. The address appears to be a BP gas station.

When APD arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed in his left shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

On Monday, APD released a video and a photo of the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect is possibly known as ‘DK’ or ‘TK’ and was last seen in the area of the BP gas station wearing a red t-shirt with blue jeans and Nike slides.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

