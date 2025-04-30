Crime And Law

Atlanta police need help identifying female accused of robbing victim she met on dating site

By WSB Radio News Staff
Photo of person who is accused of robbing victim in February in Atlanta (Atlanta Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a person who is accused of robbing a victim in February.

Officers responded to 898 Oak St. after reports of a robbery on Feb. 25 around 3 p.m.

Officers say the victim informed them that he met two unidentified females on a social media dating site and agreed to meet with them at the location.

The victim told police when he arrived, he was “confronted by five undefined males who forcefully took his Jordan sneakers and around $30 in cash.”

The suspects fled the scene after robbing the victim, police say.

The victim provided police with a photo of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!