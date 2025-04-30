Atlanta police need help identifying female accused of robbing victim she met on dating site

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a person who is accused of robbing a victim in February.

Officers responded to 898 Oak St. after reports of a robbery on Feb. 25 around 3 p.m.

Officers say the victim informed them that he met two unidentified females on a social media dating site and agreed to meet with them at the location.

The victim told police when he arrived, he was “confronted by five undefined males who forcefully took his Jordan sneakers and around $30 in cash.”

The suspects fled the scene after robbing the victim, police say.

The victim provided police with a photo of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).