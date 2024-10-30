Crime And Law

Atlanta police looking for suspects accused of stealing from a home improvement store’s warehouse

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two people suspected of breaking into a home improvement store’s warehouse.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, officers responded to a burglary call at 3715 Atlanta Industrial Pkwy NW.

They learned that two people had broken into the warehouse through a door and stole multiple items from the business.

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can also text tips by sending the message “CSGA” and the tip to #738477.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

