Atlanta police lieutenant arrested, accused of sexual battery on rideshare driver

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after an Atlanta police lieutenant was accused of groping a rideshare driver.

Officials say 45-year-old Atlanta Police Lt. Kyle Kleinhenz was arrested and faces sexual battery charges for an incident when he was off-duty.

The rideshare driver told police that she picked up Kleinhenz from a bar on Howell Mill Road over the weekend and he touched her inappropriately during the drive. She then pulled over and called for help.

He was taken into Fulton County jail earlier this week.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say Kleinhenz is relieved of his duties.