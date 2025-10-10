Atlanta police investigating shooting that left one man dead, another wounded

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police later learned that a 21-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators determined both men were connected to the same incident.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and determine what charges may follow.