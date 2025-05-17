Crime And Law

Atlanta police investigate shooting that left man dead, shooter on the run

By Miles Montgomery
APD investigate deadly shooting on Forsyth Street
By Miles Montgomery

Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Atlanta on Saturday morning on Forsyth Street near the MARTA station.

Atlanta officials say a MARTA officer heard gunshots at the Garnett MARTA station and called police. The MARTA officer told police that a man was seen standing over the victim’s body before running away.

Officers said the shooting victim was a man in his 50s.

A section of Brotherton Street off of Forsyth Street was closed while police investigated.

The identity of the victim and shooter has not been released by police.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!