Atlanta police investigate shooting that left man dead, shooter on the run

Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Atlanta on Saturday morning on Forsyth Street near the MARTA station.

Atlanta officials say a MARTA officer heard gunshots at the Garnett MARTA station and called police. The MARTA officer told police that a man was seen standing over the victim’s body before running away.

Officers said the shooting victim was a man in his 50s.

A section of Brotherton Street off of Forsyth Street was closed while police investigated.

The identity of the victim and shooter has not been released by police.