Atlanta police investigate possible road rage shooting that injured woman

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a 25-year-old woman injured late Saturday night.

Officers responded to Joseph E. Boone Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. and found the victim alert and conscious despite being shot. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she is recovering.

Investigators believe the woman was struck during an apparent road rage incident, though details about what led up to the shooting remain unclear. Police have not released information on a suspect.

The department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is leading the investigation.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

