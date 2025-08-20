Atlanta police, family of Deonta Wallace ask for help solving his ‘senseless murder’

ATLANTA — A Georgia family and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying, locating and arresting a person wanted for a deadly shooting from 2018.

On July 12, 2018, police responded to the 2100 block of Verbena Street after reports of a deadly shooting. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Deonta Wallace.

According to investigators, Wallace was confronted, robbed and shot by a Black male suspect.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, police officials and the family of Wallace asked for the public’s help in solving the murder. Veronica Wallace, the mother of Deonta, hopes information will lead to the arrest of her son’s killer.

“Before I leave this world, I want whoever took the life of my son to be caught,” she said.

Veronica Wallace says it has been challenging for her family, Deonta’s father, his brother, and his children. She encourages those with information to come forward to the police.

“People around here, they know something,” she said. “There are a lot of them around here talking, but they won’t speak up. You know who you are. All we need to do so I can be at peace, his children, his father, his brother can be at peace, because that was a senseless murder.”

If you know any information regarding this case, a tip can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.