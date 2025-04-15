Atlanta man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbing, assaulting 93-year-old veteran

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick sentenced a 62-year-old man to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing and assaulting a 93-year-old veteran in July of 2022.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Samuel Harvey pleaded guilty to Abuse of an Elder Person, Robbery by Force, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers in connection with the incident.

DeKalb County police officers responded to a report of a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy on the 2400 block of Candler Road on July 25, 2022.

A clerk at the CVS told police that the victim, Arthur Johnson walked into the store and sat down for a while before returning to his car. He then told police that he fell asleep in his car and woke up to someone choking him.

Police add a CVS employee came outside and saw Harvey assaulting Johnson. After being questioned by the CVS employee, Harvey threw Johnson to the ground and ran away with Johnson’s phone, wallet and keys.

Harvey faces 20 years to serve 15 in confinement and the remaining 5 on probation.