Atlanta City Council considering curfew in wake of shooting deaths of teens

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — After a slew of shootings involving kids, a discussion is happening today on a proposal for a teen curfew in Atlanta. City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites recently told WSB that she wants restrictions for kids 16 and under.

“I think, if you look at the number of young people that we’ve lost to violence, gun violence and so forth, I think it’s indicative of the fact that we need to have some greater restrictions,” said Councilwoman Waites.

She said that she’s willing to bend on some of the details of her proposal, if it means gaining the support she’d need to pass the measure.

The fresh push comes after the murder of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell outside an unsanctioned graduation party at Benjamin E. Mays High School.

The Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee will be taking up the curfew at its meeting on Monday afternoon.





