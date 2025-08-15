Crime And Law

Arrest made in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A man police previously identified as a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta is in custody.

Police arrested 20-year-old Tije Sorells in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man on June 6 near the 3600 block of Collier Drive.

Police say Sorells was taken into custody in Cobb County and will be extradited to Atlanta.

Sorells faces murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released by police.

