Around 80 vehicles damaged at Atlanta high rise after overnight break-ins, police say

ATLANTA — Around 80 cars were broken into overnight at an Atlanta high-rise apartment building parking lot.

Atlanta police said that at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to multiple break-in calls at the Cottonwood Westside Apartments on 14th Street.

Officers said a man wearing a hoodie climbed the fence at the property and damaged these vehicles. Police said he was by himself.

Police said most of the vehicles involved only sustained damage.

Officers are meeting with the car owners to determine if anything was stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate these break-ins.

