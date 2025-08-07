Army secretary praises heroic soldiers who stopped Fort Stewart shooter

FORT STEWART, GA — There are new details about Wednesday’s mass shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart following a news briefing with Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

Driscoll praised the bravery of soldiers who intervened to stop the gunman, calling their actions heroic. “One of the soldiers tackled the person, just think about this, they were unarmed and ran at and tackled an armed person who they knew was actively shooting their buddies, their colleagues, their fellow soldiers,” Driscoll said. “Another soldier jumped on top of the person to subdue them until federal law enforcement were able to arrive.”

During the briefing, Driscoll awarded medals to the soldiers who helped stop the shooter and provided aid to the injured.

The suspect, 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford of Jacksonville, Florida served as a logistics sergeant assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and had been stationed at Fort Stewart for approximately three years.

Five soldiers were injured in the shooting. Officials say three have since been released from the hospital. So far, no motive has been released as the investigation continues.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story