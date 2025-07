CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect who Clayton County authorities say was “armed and dangerous” has been captured on Wednesday.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says 19-year-old Pharrell Williams was captured and arrested.

Authorities alerted the public to a manhunt for Williams on Tuesday evening.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during a felony charges.