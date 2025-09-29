After murder conviction, Secoriea Turner’s family pushes forward with civil lawsuits

ATLANTA — Days after the conviction of the man who killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner in 2020, her family is renewing their push for justice in ongoing civil lawsuits against the City of Atlanta and Wendy’s.

Julian Conley, 25, was found guilty of felony murder in Turner’s death and sentenced to life in prison. Turner was shot while riding in an SUV with her family near the burned-out Wendy’s on University Avenue, the site of protests that erupted after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks.

The family maintains that city leaders and Wendy’s were negligent when armed men set up makeshift barricades around the site, creating what attorneys describe as an “autonomous zone.” Family attorney Mawuli Davis pointed to testimony from Conley’s trial as evidence.

“How the police were essentially told to stand down, and they were afraid; so if they’re afraid what hope was there for a family just driving through the community,” Davis said.

Attorneys for the family argue that police ignored warnings from residents. Davis noted that a couple turned back by gunmen at the barricade had called 911 shortly before Secoriea was shot.

The city previously sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, but a court denied that motion. The case is now in the Georgia Court of Appeals.

“We look forward to prevailing on that appeal and continuing the march for justice, in this instance obtaining civil justice for Secoriea’s family,” said attorney Harold Spence.

The wrongful death suits claim that both the City of Atlanta and Wendy’s failed to protect the community during a period of unrest. For Turner’s family, the civil cases represent the next step in their pursuit of accountability, five years after the little girl’s death.

