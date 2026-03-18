Advances in forensic technology leads to arrest in 1986 metro Atlanta rape cases

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of violent rapes that occurred in metro Atlanta during the summer of 1986.

The Lawrenceville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified and arrested Glenn Daniel Plybon following advances in forensic technology, allowing investigators to name a suspect nearly four decades after the crimes.

Police say investigators originally responded to multiple incidents involving adult female victims who were sexually assaulted in their apartment residences.

“At the time of the incidents, investigators recognized several similarities between the cases, including the method of entry, the suspect’s physical description,” Lawrenceville police said.

The cases were reopened, and evidence was resubmitted in 2025. Authorities say advances in DNA technology and investigative genealogy led to Plybon being identified as the suspect.

“The GBI Cold Case Unit is committed to partnering with law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate unsolved crimes,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said. “Regardless of how much time has passed, a single new lead or advancement in technology can bring resolution to any case, including decades-old sexual assaults. Every victim deserves justice, and we will not relent in our pursuit of it.”

“Our detectives’ persistence and dedication show that we never give up fighting for victims of crime,” said Chief Mullin.