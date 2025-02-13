Additional arrest made in 2023 Atlanta deadly shooting case

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 49-year-old man in 2023.

According to police, Quinton Tucker was taken into custody with aid from the FBI on Feb. 10 in connection to a deadly shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead near the 3300 block of Cushman Circle.

Tucker faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

In November of 2023, police also arrested 33-year-old Kadeem Frison in connection to the shooting.

Tucker was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.