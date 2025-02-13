Crime And Law

Additional arrest made in 2023 Atlanta deadly shooting case

By Miles Montgomery
Authorities investigating after 2 juveniles killed in shooting in Florida (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to the murder of a 49-year-old man in 2023.

According to police, Quinton Tucker was taken into custody with aid from the FBI on Feb. 10 in connection to a deadly shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead near the 3300 block of Cushman Circle.

Tucker faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

In November of 2023, police also arrested 33-year-old Kadeem Frison in connection to the shooting.

Tucker was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!