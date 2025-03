ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left a 68-year-old man injured on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to 890 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW after reports of a person shot just before 8 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.