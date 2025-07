ATLANTA, Ga. — A deadly stabbing in northwest Atlanta is under investigation on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after reports of a stabbing around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a 53-year-old woman was found with a stab wound to her leg. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injury.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.