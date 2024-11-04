Crime And Law

5 teens, 1 adult arrested after fight at Cumberland Mall, police say

By WSBTV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fight at the Cumberland Mall ended with police arresting six people over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight involving multiple groups of teens and a possible shooting at the mall.

Officers said the people involved in the fight ran away and some resisted their arrest.

Police said one adult and five teens were arrested. Officers eventually confirmed there was no shooting.

A man was found unresponsive after being knocked to the ground during a fight.

Everyone arrested was charged with affray and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

