42-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was shot in southwest Atlanta on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to Fire Rescue Station 14 at the 1200 block of Lee Street after reports of a person shot around 8:51 p.m.

Police later learned a 42-year-old woman was shot in her chest near the 1400 block of Campbellton Road SW and transported herself to Fire Rescue Station 14.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of her injury and identity are unknown.