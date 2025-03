ATLANTA — A man was injured in a northwest Atlanta shooting on Monday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man self-transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The shooting happened around the 1900 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW around 8:30 p.m., police say.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.