An investigation is underway after a boy was shot in the head in Cobb County on Monday afternoon.

Officers say a boy was shot in the head in a Mableton neighborhood near the 1900 block of Padgett Drive around 4 p.m.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

Three juveniles were placed in police custody in connection to the shooting. The identity of the juveniles in custody were not released by police.