DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were injured in a shooting in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Hairston Road after reports of a shooting.

One of victims has critical injuries, the other two has moderate injuries, according to DeKalb County police.

The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Investigators are processing clues at the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.