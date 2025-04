TUCKER, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to multiple car break-ins and a stolen car in Tucker, police say.

Officers responded to the area near E. Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of suspicious activity.

“Their thorough investigation led to the recovery of three damaged vehicles and the arrest of individuals found with gloves, masks, and stolen property,” DeKalb County police say.

Police officials did not release the names and identities of the people who were arrested.