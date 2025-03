ATLANTA — A 23-year old man faces charges in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta in January.

On Tuesday, Mical Walcott was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony in connection to the shooting that left one man dead at 925 Conley Rd. on Jan. 22.

Walcott was being held at the Fulton County Jail on separate charges, police say.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.