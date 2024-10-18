Crime And Law

21-year-old man shot, killed in Atlanta during ‘ongoing dispute,’ police say

By WSBTV

Atlanta police cruiser

By WSBTV

ATLANTA. — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead on Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of Campbellton Road near Dodson Drive just after 11:45 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim and suspect knew one another and were involved in what they’re describing as an “ongoing dispute.”

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

There is no word on what exactly led up to the shooting.

