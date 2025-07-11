2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital after being shot in southwest Atlanta late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Bent Creek Way SW after reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 57-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital. The identity of the shooting victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are searching for the shooter(s).