Crime And Law

2 shot in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Police lights
(fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital after being shot in southwest Atlanta late Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Bent Creek Way SW after reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 57-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital. The identity of the shooting victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are searching for the shooter(s).

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!