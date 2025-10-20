2 people injured after argument leads to shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Atlanta late Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Fairburn Road after reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was critically injured in the shooting. Both victims were shot “during a dispute over a claiming ownership of a firearm that appears to be stolen," Atlanta police investigators say.

The identity of the victims was not released.