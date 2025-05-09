2 men wanted for murder in Memphis arrested in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two Memphis murder suspects were captured and arrested in Marietta this week, according to Marietta police.

Memphis police department gang unit communicated tips to the Marietta police department about two suspects who were possibly in the area.

Police arrested Martavious Jenkins, 34, of Memphis, and Lacameron Jenkins, 24, of Memphis. They both face two counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder charges.

After obtaining a search warrant for a home at 1821 Crestridge Dr., officers discovered and seized several drugs, including MDMA, Oxycodone, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC gummies, and over five pounds of marijuana.

Two other women were arrested inside the home on drug-related charges.