COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured after a shooting at popular entertainment complex Main Event in Cobb County on Sunday evening.

Police in Cobb County responded to the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two people inside Main Event who were shot.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. The current extent of their injuries and identities are unknown.

Police are looking for suspects. The investigation is ongoing.