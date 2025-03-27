2 arrested, more than $14K in stolen merchandise recovered in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police arrested two people in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents and recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise in Woodstock.

Loss prevention officers alerted authorities to suspicious activity and during an undercover operation, two people were arrested. Police did not release the identities of the two people that were arrested.

More than $14,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered by police.

Investigators say a pattern of thefts were tied to multiple incidents at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.

More arrests are expected in this case, police add.