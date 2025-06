DULUTH, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested after being caught racing on a busy metro Atlanta road recently.

Duluth police say two drivers were racing on Pleasant Hill Road going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Both drivers were arrested and issued seven citations, including racing and speeding, police say.

The identities of the speeders were not released.

Police are reminding motorists to slow down, drive safe and obey the traffic laws.