Crime And Law

19-year-old man carrying AR-15 on Georgia college campus charged, GBI says

By Miles Montgomery
Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, Ga. — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after carrying a weapon on the Georgia Southwestern State University’s campus on Wednesday morning.

GBI agents, campus police, the Americus Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Natural Resources responded after reports of a person seen walking around with a weapon around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Khamani Clayton was charged with carrying weapons within a school safety zone and theft by receiving stolen property.

GBI officials say Clayton entered the campus in the early morning hours and was near dormitories with an AR-15.

Clayton was seen leaving campus with the AR-15, which led officials to issue a shelter in place order. He was later arrested and booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

