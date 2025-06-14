19-year-old man arrested in connection to Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Atlanta on Friday.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Verdant Drive after reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in an altercation which escalated to the shooting. The suspect was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The identity of the victim and the shooter was not released by police.