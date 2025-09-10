Crime And Law

17-year-old killed in southwest Atlanta shooting; homicide investigation underway

By Ashley Simmons
ATLANTA — A 17-year-old has died following a late-night shooting in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at 201 Moury Avenue SW. When they arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say officers and Grady EMS crews provided emergency aid before the teen was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No details on a suspect or motive have been released.

