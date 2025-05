ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officers responded to 2980 Jonesboro Rd. SE after reports of a shooting around 8:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a blood trail outside on the concrete and was made aware that the victim was self transported to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and current extent of her injury is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.