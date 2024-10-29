15-year-old accused of threatening to shoot people at metro Atlanta soccer match

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teen was arrested after authorities said he threatened to shoot people at a soccer match.

It was Saturday at 12:30 p.m. when Hall County deputies were called to Tadmore Park on Gillsville Highway regarding a fight. When deputies arrived, they spoke with witnesses who heard the suspect, a 15-year-old soccer player, threaten to shoot people during a fight between players at a match.

The sheriff’s office said after the teen made the threat, he ran to a girl with a stroller and looked through a bag in it. Deputies said this caused concern among spectators at the game that he was looking for a gun.

The teen left in a car before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, Hall County deputies received information about the suspect’s car. Around 12:50 p.m., authorities found the car at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and E.E. Parkway and detained three teens inside.

With the SUV owner’s consent, deputies searched the vehicle and found the stroller with a handgun, a CO₂/Airsoft, inside of it.

HCSO was able to identify the driver as the suspect from the park. He was charged as a juvenile with five felony counts of terroristic threats and act. A 14-year-old girl passenger was charged with misdemeanor party to a crime for hiding the gun.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. The 14-year-old was released to her parents. A 14-year-old boy passenger was also in the SUV but was not involved.

Due to the teens’ ages, their identities were not released.