14-year-old boy fatally shot while standing outside his LaGrange home, police say

By WSB Radio News Staff
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead outside his LaGrange home on Friday evening.

LaGrange police responded to reports of a shooting on Monroe Street just before 7:45 p.m.

Officers learned that family members already rushed the 14-year-old victim Demarrion Carter to the hospital. The teenager was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say Carter was standing outside his home when someone walked up to him and shot him.

Police are searching for a shooting suspect. There is no word on possible motives or what led up to the shooting.

