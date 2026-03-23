14-year-old arrested in shooting deaths of two teens in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Police in South Fulton have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers.

Authorities say Keyshawn Hughes was taken into custody Sunday afternoon without incident following a targeted and coordinated operation.

Hughes is charged in the deaths of 16-year-old Jamauri Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter. Police say the teens were killed on St. Patrick’s Day in the 4200 block of Fortune Point in the City of South Fulton.

According to police, officers tracked Hughes to a church in Fairburn and arrested him after a church service during a traffic stop.

Hughes is facing multiple charges, including two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He also faces gun charges.

Police say Hughes is currently being held at the City of South Fulton’s Roosevelt Precinct.