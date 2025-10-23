10K reward offered for information leading to arrest in metro Atlanta daycare arson case

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Authorities in metro Atlanta are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with an arson case at a daycare.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a fire happened at the Starr Kidz Academy 2 on Georgia Highway 20 in Conyers earlier this week.

The State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says an ignitable liquid that was used to start the blaze has been sent for testing and identification.

Georgia’s arson hotline is open for anyone with information. No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Th Rockdale County Fire Department is also investigating the fire.