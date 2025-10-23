Crime And Law

10K reward offered for information leading to arrest in metro Atlanta daycare arson case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Arsonist breaks into Starr Kidz Academy 2 and starts fire (Keisha Archer)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Authorities in metro Atlanta are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with an arson case at a daycare.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a fire happened at the Starr Kidz Academy 2 on Georgia Highway 20 in Conyers earlier this week.

The State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says an ignitable liquid that was used to start the blaze has been sent for testing and identification.

Georgia’s arson hotline is open for anyone with information. No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Th Rockdale County Fire Department is also investigating the fire.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!