1 year since Paulding County woman was killed by stray bullet as she worked at bar

Brianna Long

VALDOSTA, Ga. — It’s been one year since a stray bullet killed a woman as she worked at a bar in Paulding County.

Brianna Long, a former Paulding High School soccer star worked as a bartender at The Pier Bar.

Police determined that the shot came from outside and hit Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker at around 2:30 a.m.

At the time she was killed, she was a senior at Valdosta State University.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

