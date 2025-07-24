1 killed in southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man faces charges in connection to a southeast Atlanta shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Memorial Drive around 1 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a suspect identified as 36-year-old Tavaris Williams returned to the scene and was chased on foot by officers. He was later arrested and faces pending charges.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.